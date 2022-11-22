Muhyiddin rejects Malaysian King’s call for unity government

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s King has asked that a cross-coalition unity government be formed on Tuesday, after no leader appeared able to cobble together a simple majority following Saturday’s general election.

This was confirmed by both Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Muhyiddin Yassin after a one-hour audience with the monarch.

But while Datuk Seri Anwar said he “accepted the spirit of a unity government”, his rival Muhyiddin has rejected the prospect of working with PH out of hand, insisting he had sufficient support to become Prime Minister.

“I want to clarify that yesterday we already submitted the necessary documents to the Palace to prove that PN with other parties, have 115 MPs backed by statutory declarations,” he told a press conference on Tuesday attended by top figures from his coalition.

“We have discussed the matter from before and we will not cooperate with PH. That is our stand from before. I was asked to sign a document stating whether we agree to form a unity government. I signed but wrote that I disagree.,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president added.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s insistence that he commands the majority comes despite the decision by the Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance earlier on Tuesday to remain in the opposition and not back any coalition. Support from at least eight of the Umno-led BN’s 30 MPs is needed for former premier Muhyiddin to cross the 112-seat threshold for a simple majority in the 222-strong Parliament.

Datuk Seri Anwar told reporters after the meeting at the palace that His Majesty had given his advice that “the government that will be formed must represent all parties, all races, religions, and regions”.

“Give us some time and for the King to consider and use his wisdom to make a final call. There was no decision (on who is to be prime minister) yet. There is a vacancy and it is open for applications,” he said.