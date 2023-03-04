Even with Umno alliance, Pakatan Harapan battles to win Malay votes in crucial state polls

KUALA LUMPUR - Despite counting Malay nationalist party Umno as a new electoral partner, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) is set to face an uphill task of swinging votes of the Malay majority in their favour, as they head to the crucial six state elections that will be held later this year.

Just as the Premier completes 100 days in power while leading a first-of-its-kind unity government, there are signs that holding a two-thirds majority in Parliament and having several more electoral partners have done little to stem the tide of Malay support for the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, as seen in the 2022 national polls.