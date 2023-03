KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to transform Malaysia’s economy, generate employment opportunities and address mounting costs of living will have to gain more momentum to ensure that his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition retains power in its stronghold states in the upcoming polls.

The state elections, which will be held by August, will not affect the two-thirds majority Datuk Seri Anwar’s government has at the federal level.