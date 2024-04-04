Why did powerful Taiwan earthquake cause so few deaths? Will there be a bigger one soon?

SINGAPORE – Despite being hit on April 3 by its strongest earthquake in 25 years, Taiwan has kept its death toll relatively contained, earning the island plaudits from experts for its preparedness.

At least 10 people were killed after the quake struck the island’s eastern coastal county of Hualien. In comparison, some 2,400 lives were claimed the last time Taiwan was hit by its second-deadliest earthquake in 1999.

The Straits Times speaks to geologists to find out how Taiwan weathered the 7.4-magnitude temblor and if it needs to brace itself for a bigger quake.

Q: Why has the recent Taiwan earthquake resulted in fewer deaths so far than previous earthquakes of similar magnitudes?

A: The depth of the powerful earthquake that shook the whole of Taiwan is one of the factors for why it was not as fatal as the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake, according to geologist Aron Meltzner.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause the ground to shake more intensely than deeper earthquakes of the same magnitude. This is because less kinetic energy is shed by seismic waves as they travel over a shorter distance to the surface.

The 7.8-magnitude Syria-Turkey earthquake that killed over 50,000 people struck 18km below the earth’s surface, while the April 3 earthquake occurred at a depth of 34km.

Typically, earthquakes in Taiwan occur in the uppermost 20km of the earth’s crust, according to Assistant Professor Meltzner, a principal investigator at NTU’s Earth Observatory of Singapore.

He said: “A hypothetical earthquake of a similar size in the uppermost 20km of the crust would be expected to produce even stronger shaking than what was observed on April 3.”

Taiwan is also no stranger to earthquakes due to its location in the Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped area fringing the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes occur because of clashes in the earth’s crust.

Most of the island faces a significant level of seismic hazard as a result of active tectonic movements and faults, said Assistant Professor Luca Dal Zilio, who is also a principal investigator at the observatory.

Geological faults refer to cracks in the earth’s crust. In an active fault, pieces of rock move along the fault line, causing earthquakes.

The eastern Longitudinal Valley fault, a reverse fault near Hualien, is one of the possible sites that triggered the April 3 quake, according to Prof Meltzner.

The epicentre of the quake was about 18km south-west of Hualien. The two plates compressed and converged along a reverse fault, such that one part of the earth’s crust is pushed up and over another part.