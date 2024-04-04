Taiwan quake: Rescue efforts continue for 600 stranded in Hualien

Local reports said tour and hotel operators in the southern county of Pingtung, where the island’s sandy white Kenting beaches are situated, have since been inundated with booking requests from holidaymakers who wish to skip Hualien.

More than 300 aftershocks continued to hit Taiwan on the day of the earthquake. Many were felt strongly in Hualien City, including by Mr Sung, who said he did not dare to sleep “too soundly” that night in case he needed to evacuate.

“As Hualien residents, we are used to earthquakes because they happen so often here. But none made me as scared as the one on April 3 because it was the strongest I’ve felt in a long time,” he said.

When the earthquake struck waters off Hualien county before 8am that morning, Mr Sung had been driving a schoolteacher to work.

“My car shook so intensely that I thought a tyre had burst. My passenger cried,” he said.

At the 10-storey residential block downtown known as the Uranus Building, which has since become the face of the earthquake after it tilted heavily to one side, several roads leading to it have been cut off. Dozens of restaurants and shops in its vicinity have also been closed.