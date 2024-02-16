What will Prabowo’s China policy look like? Analysts expect pragmatism over nationalism

BEIJING/SINGAPORE - During the 2019 Indonesian presidential election, Mr Prabowo Subianto – who was then running against incumbent Joko Widodo – pledged to review Chinese investments in the country if he won.

Yet after he was appointed defence minister later that year, Mr Prabowo was criticised for being too soft on China. At that time, dozens of Chinese fishing vessels encroached into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone in the Natuna Sea – territory also claimed by China.

Mr Prabowo had called for handling the situation in a “relaxed” manner, adding that “China is a friendly nation”. This drew criticism from his former political allies, even as Indonesia sent warships and fighter jets to the area. Defence ties were later strengthened when he met his Chinese counterparts on multiple visits, most recently in 2023.

Will Mr Prabowo, who has claimed victory following the Feb 14 presidential election with around 60 per cent of the vote based on unofficial quick counts, take a stronger and more nationalistic stance towards China, or strike a more conciliatory tone in favour of flourishing economic ties?

Analysts said Mr Prabowo, 72, is expected to continue with the economic and foreign policies of Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi. The latter’s tacit endorsement of his former political rival played a key role in securing Mr Prabowo’s election victory.