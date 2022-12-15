Indonesia struggles to build military that can stave off China

JAKARTA – Indonesia is confronting challenges overhauling its ageing military despite a spending splurge to face down threats that include a long-running territorial dispute with its biggest trading partner, China.

Incursions by Chinese vessels into waters around the Natuna Islands, between Malaysia and Indonesia, have put Jakarta on alert.

The government recently relocated a major naval fleet command to Riau, near the islands, after starting construction on a submarine base last year. It also announced plans to spend US$125 billion (S$168 billion) on new weapons, despite a shrinking defence budget.

But expensive weapons can’t solve all of Indonesia’s defence challenges.

Its reliance on several foreign suppliers – including Russia – over the years means its existing hardware is burdened by interoperability problems, said Evan Laksmana, senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

Military efficiency is also hampered by a glut of new recruits and a rapid system of rotation that can see troops change roles after a matter of months, he said.

“You can get all the new hardware you want, but if you don’t improve the quality of the man behind the gun then it doesn’t really matter,” Mr Laksmana said.

Tensions between China and coastal nations along the South China Sea have been rising for years as Beijing asserts its claim to a vast swathe of territory in the resource-rich waters.

While open conflict is unlikely, nations across Asia and South-east Asia are rushing to improve their defences for a range of scenarios, and the US and its allies are eager to help.

Last month, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said a US$14 billion deal to purchase 36 new F-15 jets from Boeing is in the “advanced stages” after praising cooperation with the US during a visit by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Days later, he met French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Jakarta amid reports Indonesia is in talks to buy two Scorpene-class attack submarines.

Indonesia had already placed an order for 42 Rafale fighter jets in a US$8.1 billion deal earlier this year.

Indonesia has also expressed interest in buying Turkish-made armed drones, Reuters reported in September, adding to the list of countries interested in unmanned weapons that have proved devastating in conflicts like Russia’s war in Ukraine.

General Andika Perkasa, until this week the nation’s top military commander, said last month that he’d also like to expand ties with the Quad – the security partnership between India, Australia, Japan and the US – as well as increase participation in the “Garuda Shield” military exercises led by the US.

“Indonesia’s security sector, if not all of its political leadership, has woken up to the threat of China’s gray-zone coercion,” said Greg Poling, head of the South-east Asia programme at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Its planned naval and air procurements seem pointed at enhancing domain awareness, patrol and deterrence capabilities with regard to China.”