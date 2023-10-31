Jokowi’s influence looms large as Indonesian presidential election draws near

MANADO - There are three hopefuls in Indonesia vying for the top office, but private car driver Daniel Grega from Manado, North Sulawesi, is not able to recall their full names, much less their political leanings or what parties they belong to.

There is no need to know so much, said Mr Daniel who is in his 40s, because he is leaving it to someone else to decide for him.

“Why do I need to know all this? I’m just going to go with who Pak Jokowi tells me to vote for,” he says, referring to the commonly-used name of President Joko Widodo.

Mr Daniel is not alone, and that is a testament to how influential Mr Widodo is, especially when people vote for a president and vice-president in February 2024.

The candidates competing to be president are Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55, and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54.

Mr Widodo’s approval rating, which currently exceeds 70 per cent, is an impressive feat for a president with just 11 months left in office. He marked his ninth year in October.

This massive influence stems from factors such as how he has improved infrastructure in remote parts of the country and his regular interaction with ordinary people.

In remote North Sulawesi, for instance, Mr Widodo in 2019 inaugurated three Special Economic Zones, aiming to promote economic growth and investment in the region. He also pushed for the airport in the city of Likupang to be improved to boost tourism, and went there in January to inspect the airport as well as other locations in the area.

In the fishing town of Labuan Bajo, located at the edge of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), which is more than a two-hour flight from Jakarta, residents were all smiles in May when their hometown became the focus of the world as it hosted the 42nd Asean Summit. This decision by Mr Widodo put the destination on the global map, and encouraged visitors to explore its natural wonders such as the native Komodo dragons and pink sand beaches.

“Only after Pak Jokowi became president did people know about NTT. No one cared before that, so we are very thankful,” said Mr Rudy, a security officer in a hotel in Labuan Bajo who, like some Indonesians, goes by one name.

“He made sure we have good roads, so people can come. Pak Jokowi took care of us, so whoever he chooses will continue to take care of us too,” Mr Rudy, in his 30s, added.

Beyond improving infrastructure, voters also highlight how Mr Widodo makes it a point to meet people on the ground and hear their concerns.

For the past nine years, he has regularly carried out his famous blusukan, or unannounced visits, to personally check on places like government offices, traditional markets, malls or even disaster zones and forest fire hot spots.

Restaurant service staff Galang Winarno in Bitung in North Sulawesi said that the president visited his city in 2019, and he recalled how thousands turned up to see him.

“I don’t know any other leader who does this. He will endorse someone who will carry on his level of caring for the people, so I will listen to him,” said Mr Galang.