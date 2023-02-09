The making of Jokowi’s dynasty with 3 ‘political heirs’

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ends his two-term tenure next year and is barred by the Constitution from running for another term. But those expecting him to fade away into the political sunset should not get their hopes up.

Setting aside whatever plans the 61-year-old politician, better known as Jokowi, has for himself, it appears that politics is fast becoming a family concern. Poised to contest regional elections next year are three of his “political heirs”: eldest son Gibran Rakabuming, son-in-law Bobby Nasution and youngest son Kaesang Pangarep.