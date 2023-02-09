The making of Jokowi’s dynasty with 3 ‘political heirs’

Three members of the Widodo clan are expected to run in the 2024 elections. But to succeed, they will need the support of the head of the Sukarno dynasty.

Johannes Nugroho

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ends his two-term tenure next year and is barred by the Constitution from running for another term. But those expecting him to fade away into the political sunset should not get their hopes up.

Setting aside whatever plans the 61-year-old politician, better known as Jokowi, has for himself, it appears that politics is fast becoming a family concern. Poised to contest regional elections next year are three of his “political heirs”: eldest son Gibran Rakabuming, son-in-law Bobby Nasution and youngest son Kaesang Pangarep.

