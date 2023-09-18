Indonesia promises better relocation package for islanders after clashes over Chinese project

JAKARTA - An Indonesian minister said on Monday that the country is committed to developing the resource-rich island of Rempang south of Batam into an industrial park, following clashes between villagers and the police over a relocation plan.

Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia on Monday promised an improved plan to compensate and relocate the villagers affected by the project on Rempang, including the possibility of relocating them to an area on the island itself rather than moving them to Galang island.

Rempang is rich in quartz sand, which is used in the making of solar panels. Officials say that the industrial park is expected to house, among others, processing plants to produce raw materials to make photovoltaic solar panels.

The government has cited a planned US$11.6 billion (S$16 billion) investment commitment on Rempang by China’s Xinyi Glass Holdings, the world’s largest photovoltaic glass manufacturer.

In December 2022, Xinyi officials met the Rempang local government and Indonesian tycoon Tomy Winata of the Artha Graha group, which holds an 80-year concession of the area.

In May this year, the partners agreed to jointly turn the island into a multi-billion-dollar Rempang Eco-City industrial park.

The first phase will be 2,300ha, with up to a total of 7,000ha non-forested land designated for the project. About 10,000ha of the 17,000ha island consist of natural forest.

The island’s population of 7,500 villagers will be affected by the relocation, along with farms, stores and schools. Each household was offered 500 sq m of land with a 45 sq m house on Galang island as compensation.

But on Sept 7, villagers – many of whom have lived on the island for generations – clashed with the police when officers began preparations for relocation.

This was followed by riots on Sept 11, leading to the arrest of 43 people accused of instigating violent acts and attacking the authorities.

Mr Bahlil on Sunday held a meeting in Batam with Domestic Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, Agrarian Spatial Planning Minister Hadi Tjahjanto and deputy national police chief commissioner General Gatot Eddy Pramono, and agreed to adopt a softer approach in dealing with the protesting Rempang residents.

“If we let this (project) slip, potential revenue for the local governments and creation of jobs would be lost,” Mr Bahlil told reporters on Monday, repeating his appeal to the residents whom he had just met.

In contrast to a previous offer that would have provided villagers with a fixed compensation regardless of their home’s size, the authorities have now agreed to offer owners of properties larger than 45 sq m extra reparation based on the building size, he said.

“The residents asked to be relocated to a place still within the island. I will discuss this when I am back in Jakarta and will check the project’s master plan to see if it is possible,” Mr Bahlil said.