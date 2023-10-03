A new kind of political clan for Indonesia

On Sept 23, Indonesians woke up to the news that Mr Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo, had officially joined the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), a small party with no seat at present in the House of Representatives (DPR).

Even more remarkable was the 28-year-old’s appointment as chairman of the PSI the following day, making him the second-youngest Indonesian ever to head a political party. He is just two years older than Mr Budiman Sudjatmiko when he became chairman of the short-lived People’s Democratic Party in 1996.