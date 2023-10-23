From Solo to Jakarta in 7 days: How Jokowi’s son got on Indonesia’s vice-president ballot

JAKARTA – Shocking betrayals, new alliances with old enemies, and a controversial court ruling that kicked it all off.

Indonesia was gripped by political drama this past week, which saw Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the elder son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, propelled from being mayor of Solo to becoming the vice-presidential candidate on the prominent ticket for elections in February.

Late Sunday night, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, announced that he would run for president with Mr Gibran as his teammate. The pair, who are backed by Mr Prabowo’s Indonesia Onward Coalition, are expected to register their candidacies on Wednesday, the last day to do so.

The road to the Prabowo-Gibran ticket started officially on Oct 16, when the Constitutional Court ruled on several petitions for it to review the minimum age requirement for Indonesia’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, which is set at 40.

The panel of judges, led by Chief Justice Anwar Usman, who is Mr Widodo’s brother-in-law, very early in the proceedings announced that the age limit would be kept.

Critics, who had expected the court to rule in favour of allowing 36-year-old Mr Gibran into the race, cheered the news, but their joy was short-lived.

Hours later, in its ruling on another petition, the court said that anyone who has held or currently holds a position elected through a general election, including regional elections, will be allowed to contest in the 2024 polls, regardless of age.

This meant that Mr Gibran, who has since 2021 been mayor of Surakarta city, also known as Solo, could run despite his age.

Before this, Mr Gibran had not made any announcements about officially registering for the polls, but tell-tale signs had been there.

In recent months, politicians supporting the presidential campaign of Mr Prabowo have asked for Mr Gibran to be his running mate.

Such a move would likely boost Mr Prabowo’s odds of winning, say observers, given the likelihood that Mr Widodo and his supporters will throw their weight behind the minister.

Mr Prabowo has even received the backing of Mr Widodo’s biggest supporter group, ProJo, despite the fact that both men faced off against each other in the 2019 elections.

But going with Mr Prabowo meant Mr Gibran and his father would be betraying their party – the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-P, which announced in April that its presidential candidate is former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 54.