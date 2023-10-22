Rempang land dispute casts new spotlight on old complaints over Chinese investments in Indonesia

Preferential treatment for Chinese workers

The Rempang case has cast a spotlight on Chinese investments in Indonesia, surfacing some longstanding complaints – from local communities’ interests being elbowed aside, to industrial issues such as poor working conditions and unequal treatment of Indonesian workers, say workers’ rights groups.

Rempang residents are also concerned about an influx of Chinese workers landing in the area.

Opsi’s Mr Timboel said locals in other parts of Indonesia have complained that Chinese workers receive higher salaries and better lodging. Chinese workers are also perceived to be taking jobs away from locals, as Chinese firms fly in hundreds of low-skilled manpower to work in projects including in nickel mines in Sulawesi at the centre of the archipelago of Indonesia.

“These are not workers with special expertise, so those jobs could well be done by Indonesians too. The Chinese workers are also less keen to assimilate to local culture like learning to speak the Indonesian language. All the discontent has led to jealousy and deadly protests,” he said.

It is not known how much worse the situation at Chinese companies is, compared with other foreign firms. But they have attracted more attention due to the disproportionate share of foreign investments that the Chinese account for.

A high-profile case took place on Jan 14 this year, when a clash between Indonesian and Chinese labourers left a worker dead from each side at a nickel smelter run by Gunbuster Nickel Industry Smelter Company. The fight at the factory in Morowali, in Central Sulawesi, was purportedly over working conditions and salary.

After the protest, Indonesian Cabinet ministers vowed to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

A Feb 17 report by ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute said the Morowali incident brought into focus the issues of unconducive working environments and poor treatment of local workers in some Chinese-invested projects in Indonesia.

“Three factors underlie the escalation of labour discontent into violent conflict: Ethnic and cultural differences, poor governance in labour relations, and the role of external actors in using the situation to undermine the government’s policy,” it said.

The report also urged the Indonesian authorities to carefully manage the issue of migrant workers and balance national policy goals with local communities’ interests, and to pay attention to some cultural and political factors that have complicated industrial relations in some Chinese-managed companies in Indonesia.

Anger among locals was also stirred in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Indonesian government allowed 156 Chinese workers to fly to Indonesia to work for a Chinese nickel firm in south-east Sulawesi, when many Indonesians had lost jobs due to the lockdown.

China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner and second-largest investor, with US$3.2 billion of investments and trade volume reaching US$124.3 billion in 2022. Official figures put the number of Chinese workers in Indonesia in 2022 at more than 42,000, or around 44 per cent of all foreign workers.

Mr Timboel acknowledged that Chinese investments are valuable and not all Chinese companies are bad, but said the government must enforce labour regulations to review the salaries of locals to reduce future industrial conflicts.

An editorial in The Jakarta Post on Jan 18 said the rise of Chinese investors, especially in labour-intensive projects, has often triggered suspicion and even protests from the public because some investment agreements preclude locals from filling the jobs generated.

It urged Chinese companies to provide training and knowledge about Indonesian culture and employment systems to their workers, including a basic Indonesian language course. It also called on the government and Indonesian business partners to help local workers learn more about Chinese companies, including their corporate culture.

“The lack of knowledge and willingness to understand the host better happened in the past, when labour-intensive manufacturers from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan arrived here decades ago. Initially, resistance from local people and administrations was rife, but was solved after mutual understanding and trust were reached,” said the report.

There are fears of a spillover effect in Indonesia, where there has been a history of ethnic tensions, but Rempang residents and human rights groups say there is no cause for worry.

As far as the Rempang case is concerned, the anger is directed at the parties managing the Chinese project, not Chinese Indonesians.

“Chinese Indonesians are part of Indonesia, part of us. We have been living together for many years. They have nothing to do with Eco-City,” said Madam Halimah.

Mr Hendardi, chairman of rights group Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, also noted that the Chinese Indonesian community in Rempang is relatively small, and has lived there for many generations.

“The government will unlikely cancel the project, so what’s pressing is transparency on how the land will be used,” he said.

Softer approach

A new date for relocation has yet to be set, but the Indonesian government has agreed on a gentler approach to resolve the conflict.

Mr Widodo has sent several ministers to Batam to conduct a dialogue with the Malays and reach an agreement. They include Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Home Minister Tito Karnavian, and Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Hadi Tjahjanto.

“Handling the Rempang (project) must be done in a kinder, softer way that also respects the locals who have lived there for generations,” Mr Bahlil said.

Mr Gerisman, who was involved in the dialogue, said the government is offering each resident compensation for a house valued at 120 million rupiah (S$10,400) and ​​500 sq m of land.