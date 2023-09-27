Jokowi’s son Kaesang becomes youth party chief, laying ground for Indonesia political dynasty

JAKARTA – After having declared his interest to run as a mayor in June, the younger son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo has made waves again – this time for joining a youth party, and within days, becoming its chief.
Mr Kaesang Pangarep, 28, was named chairman of Indonesia Solidarity Party (PSI) during its national meeting on Monday, just two days after joining the party as a member.
Analysts say the move was to boost Mr Widodo’s influence ahead of the presidential and legislative elections in February 2024, and regional polls in November 2024.
The PSI, established in 2014 by former television journalist Grace Natalie, a Chinese Christian, is a small party with no representation in parliament. Its members are young and social media-savvy, who position themselves as champions of Indonesian pluralism and the rights of minorities and the marginalised.
Mr Kaesang is the latest member of Mr Widodo’s family to enter politics, after his elder brother and Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and his brother-in-law and Medan mayor Bobby Nasution. The latter two, however, are members of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), like the president.
Mr Kaesang, a political greenhorn, is more famed as an entrepreneur and social media celebrity with his humorous posts.
On these counts, his appointment seems like a tiny ripple in the ocean of complex Indonesian politics. Delve deeper, and the battle for political influence brews, say analysts.
Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, took centrestage in his son’s first address as party chief to members on Monday.
Mr Kaesang – wearing a checkered shirt similar to that worn by his father during his presidential campaigns – thanked them for their support towards the president and hoped they would stay loyal.
He credited his father as his inspiration for joining politics, and praised him for “tirelessly carrying out the mandate of the people” and “deciding the right policies for society”.
Mr Kaesang also appealed to Mr Widodo’s legion of supporters – known as Jokowers – who are not members of any political party to make PSI “a home which is friendly towards young nationalists”, whom he defined as those fed up with the practices of corruption and discrimination.
“Among them are also true Jokowers who believe that the development in the last five years must continue, and even be improved,” he added, indicating his commitment to continue his father’s legacy.
Mr Wasisto Raharjo Jati, political analyst at the Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said Mr Kaesang had chosen PSI over former president Megawati Sukarnoputri’s PDI-P as it offered a new political vehicle for his family.
Mr Kaesang was aware that PDI-P, which also courted him, had not given “important, structural or strategic” positions to his father, brother, and brother-in-law who are its members, he added.
“Kaesang is able to continue (to propagate) Jokowi’s thoughts and legacy at PSI rather than at PDI-P which is dominated by the Sukarno family and Sukarnoism,” Mr Wasisto told The Straits Times, referring to Indonesia’s founding president and the umbrella of his ideas, including social and political ones.
“It is Kaesang’s mission to ensure Jokowi’s thoughts continue to exist once he steps down after the election in 2024,” he added.
Dr Ujang Komarudin, political analyst from Indonesia’s Al-Azhar University, agreed, saying PSI has presented Mr Widodo with an “alternative channel to continue his political life given his current hot-and-cold relations with PDI-P”.
Local media have reported souring relations between Mr Widodo and Ms Megawati, purportedly over the choice of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, a claim which both have denied.
PSI, in turn, gains the political backing of the powerful Indonesian leader to rake in votes and raise its chances of entering parliament, which more than makes up for Mr Kaesang’s lack of political experience, Dr Ujang added.
“It’s a mutually beneficial tie-up. If Kaesang were not the president’s son, he would never become the PSI’s chair. That’s the political privilege he has,” the analyst told ST.
Getting his two sons to join different parties also demonstrated Mr Widodo’s political smarts in not putting all eggs in one basket, Dr Ujang noted.
“PSI is still a small party now, but it could potentially become big in the future and Jokowi could move there,” he said.
But a win on the Widodo family’s political scorecard may be at the expense of Indonesian democracy, analysts say.
They note that Indonesian politics tend to focus on the position, power and popularity of political figures, instead of what they could bring to the table in terms of policies, programmes and ideas.
Prof Firman Noor, another political analyst from BRIN, expressed his disappointment in PSI for “being just like any other party” which panders to the interest of those in power to survive in the crowded political space and win an election.
Mr Kaesang, he said, lacks the political experience to lead a party, with “being a president’s son his selling point”.
“At the end of the day, it seems like PSI is not selling ideas or working hard to get close to the people or educate them on politics, but is just looking for a shortcut,” he told ST.
“Picking a popular figure does not help to mature the millennial generation, or step up a good political education. It’s simply being opportunistic.”