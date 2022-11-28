A timeline of Covid-19-related protests in China

BEIJING - Discontent has brewed for months in China over the country’s zero-Covid-19 policy, with relentless mass testing, localised lockdowns and travel restrictions pushing many across the country to the brink.

And those frustrations have now spilled onto the streets of some of China’s biggest cities as protesters call for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms.

Here is a timeline of key Covid-19-related protests since the start of the year.

Shanghai frustrations