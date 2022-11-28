Power Play

Is there no way out of China’s zero-Covid-19 trap?

The policy’s early success is giving way to outbreaks of public anger. There are paths out of the bind the government is in but it has to weigh the costs, not least the loss of lives and pride.

Danson Cheong
China Correspondent
Almost three years into the pandemic, there is a pervasive sense of fear and weariness about Covid-19. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING – Ms Wang Limiao is one of the millions of Chinese currently hunkering down at home because of Covid-19.

After her colleague tested positive for the virus in late October, she was terrified – for herself and her three-year-old son.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top