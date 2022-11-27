China signals no change to zero-Covid policy despite mass protests across country

BEIJING - China has signalled that it will stick with its longstanding zero-Covid-19 policy despite mass protests breaking out across the country over harsh containment measures.

In a front-page editorial on Sunday, the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily said China would “unwaveringly persist” in its Covid-19 policies and that “victory will be attained only by persisting to the end”.

The editorial, bylined Zhongyin - which stands for voice of the party centre - stressed correcting wrong attitudes including “underestimating the problem, indifference and self-righteousness”.

“We must resolutely overcome numb-thinking, war-weariness, wishful thinking and a lax mentality,” it said.

The People’s Daily article continued to espouse: “Our prevention and control policies can stand the test of history, our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective. They are the most economical and effective. There is no doubt about this, and we should have full confidence in this.”

But after almost three years of the pandemic, many Chinese are fed-up with current Covid-19 policies, which have battered the economy and left many cooped up at home and unable to work.

Since late last week, mass demonstrations have broken out in cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Urumqi and others.