Chinese doctor who tried to warn colleagues in Wuhan about coronavirus dies

BEIJING (NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG) - A Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded by police after warning colleagues about a new respiratory disease emerging in Wuhan, has died after falling ill, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Dr Li had been admitted to a hospital in early January and later confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to a post on his social media account. The exact cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Dr Li on Dec 30 posted in a social media group about a SARS-like illness that within weeks would explode into the coronavirus epidemic that has infected more than 25,000 people.

Days after his warning, he was reprimanded by police for rumour-mongering online, and then later was given an apology, according to his social media account.

The death was reported earlier by the Global Times, a Chinese state-run media organisation, and other Chinese outlets. A person familiar with the situation confirmed

Dr Li’s death to Bloomberg.

The government’s initial handling of the epidemic allowed the virus to gain a tenacious hold.

At critical moments, officials chose to put secrecy and order ahead of openly confronting the growing crisis to avoid public alarm and political embarrassment.

Dr Li was 34 and left behind a child. His wife is expecting a second child in the summer.

“We’re very sorry to hear of the loss of any person on the front line,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme, at a press conference in Geneva. “We will mourn his death with our colleagues.”