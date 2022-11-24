China’s ‘iPhone city’ locks down urban areas as Covid-19 cases rise

BEIJING – Zhengzhou, home to Apple’s largest iPhone factory, will be largely locked down for five days after officials in the Chinese city said the Covid-19 pandemic has entered a critical phase.
So-called mobility controls – an apparent euphemism for a lockdown – will be imposed in main urban areas from Nov 25 through Nov 29 because of rising Covid-19 cases, Zhengzhou’s pandemic task force said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The city reported 996 infections on Wednesday, up from 813 a day earlier.
The new restrictions were announced after hundreds of workers at Apple’s main iPhone-making plant run by Foxconn Technology Group in Zhengzhou streamed out of their dormitories earlier in the day. They jostled and pushed past the outnumbered guards, according to videos from the scene.
Several men in white hazmat suits were seen in one clip pummelling a person lying on the ground with sticks. Onlookers yelled, “Fight! Fight!”, as throngs of people forced their way past barricades.
At one point, several surrounded an occupied police car and began rocking the vehicle while screaming incoherently.
The protest started overnight over unpaid wages and fears of spreading infection.
The plant had resumed normal operations by Wednesday evening,
On Thursday, Foxconn said it has begun offering a 10,000 yuan (S$1,926) incentive to its staff in China who choose to leave. It said in an online notice the sum, to be paid out in two instalments, will help smooth the journey home for employees.
Zhengzhou’s five-day lockdown excludes the district encompassing Foxconn’s iPhone-manufacturing plant.
When a district-level lockdown in Zhengzhou was lifted earlier in November, the plant was in an area classed as high risk and was still subject to curbs.
Zhengzhou was previously criticised by an inspector from China’s National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention for using blanket shutdowns instead of more precise curbs.
The latest restrictions came after the central government in Beijing issued a new 20-point virus playbook, which warns against mass testing in most areas or arbitrary lockdowns by the local authorities.
Before Zhengzhou, major Chinese cities, from Beijing to Shanghai, reverted to broad restrictions on people’s movements and mass testing exercises to contain outbreaks.
The new measures in Zhengzhou show the difficulty of applying a lighter, more targeted approach to Covid-19 when the aim is still to suppress outbreaks.
More contagious variants of the coronavirus have made China’s zero-Covid policy, which was deployed successfully during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, virtually untenable without sweeping restrictions.
“Excess restrictions are hard to resist, as long as containing the outbreak remains the central task of Covid Zero,” said Mr Neo Wang, Evercore ISI managing director for China Research, adding that the new measures seem justified.
“That means the government will continue prioritising the protection of the industrial sector and supply chains.” he said. BLOOMBERG