China’s ‘iPhone city’ locks down urban areas as Covid-19 cases rise

BEIJING – Zhengzhou, home to Apple’s largest iPhone factory, will be largely locked down for five days after officials in the Chinese city said the Covid-19 pandemic has entered a critical phase.

So-called mobility controls – an apparent euphemism for a lockdown – will be imposed in main urban areas from Nov 25 through Nov 29 because of rising Covid-19 cases, Zhengzhou’s pandemic task force said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The city reported 996 infections on Wednesday, up from 813 a day earlier.

The new restrictions were announced after hundreds of workers at Apple’s main iPhone-making plant run by Foxconn Technology Group in Zhengzhou streamed out of their dormitories earlier in the day. They jostled and pushed past the outnumbered guards, according to videos from the scene.

Several men in white hazmat suits were seen in one clip pummelling a person lying on the ground with sticks. Onlookers yelled, “Fight! Fight!”, as throngs of people forced their way past barricades.

At one point, several surrounded an occupied police car and began rocking the vehicle while screaming incoherently.

The protest started overnight over unpaid wages and fears of spreading infection.

The plant had resumed normal operations by Wednesday evening,

On Thursday, Foxconn said it has begun offering a 10,000 yuan (S$1,926) incentive to its staff in China who choose to leave. It said in an online notice the sum, to be paid out in two instalments, will help smooth the journey home for employees.

Zhengzhou’s five-day lockdown excludes the district encompassing Foxconn’s iPhone-manufacturing plant.

When a district-level lockdown in Zhengzhou was lifted earlier in November, the plant was in an area classed as high risk and was still subject to curbs.

Zhengzhou was previously criticised by an inspector from China’s National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention for using blanket shutdowns instead of more precise curbs.