Wordplay, blank signs, music: How China is protesting zero-Covid

BEIJING – Holding up blank pieces of paper, co-opting the national anthem, complicated wordplays. Protesters in China are devising a myriad of creative ways to voice dissent against the government and its zero-Covid policy.

Here’s how many Chinese have attempted to evade censorship to demonstrate their anger and show support for protests:

Blank signs

Protesters in multiple cities, including Beijing on Sunday, held up blank A4-sized sheets of white paper in a sign of solidarity and a nod to the lack of free speech in China. Others posted white squares on their WeChat social media profiles.

Viral photos also appeared to show students from top Chinese university Tsinghua holding up signs showing Friedmann equations – chosen for the similarity between the physicist’s name and the phrase “freed man” or “freedom”.

And after the authorities blocked more obvious keywords and place names from Internet searches, nonsensical posts comprising repeated characters with “positive” meanings went viral on the WeChat super-app and the Twitter-like Weibo, including some that simply read “right right right right right” and “good good good”.