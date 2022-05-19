Fatigue sets in as China's zero-Covid policy grinds on

BEIJING - A propaganda video by the North Korean state broadcaster on Omicron has been getting a lot of attention on Chinese social media lately, with netizens claiming newfound respect for the hermit state.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip features a faceless stern-voiced male narrator dishing out facts on the now-dominant virus: Those who contract Omicron are 75 per cent less likely to die than those infected with the Delta virus; 93 per cent have only mild to no symptoms and can be treated as outpatients or at home; infected persons can normally recover in five days.