Congratulatory messages pour in for Biden

TOKYO - Congratulatory messages to US President-elect Joe Biden are pouring in from around the world after his victory in the American presidential election over President Donald Trump.

World leaders and government officials have expressed hopes of strengthening ties between the US and their countries under Mr Biden, while analysts have indicated that the prospects for a return to more congenial diplomacy were high after the departure of Mr Trump and his often coercive foreign policy.

Japan

In an early morning tweet hours after the winner of the United States presidential election was confirmed, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga offered his congratulations to Mr Biden and Vice -President-elect Kamala Harris.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Mr Suga said in both English and Japanese.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi added that he "looks forward to working closely with the new administration to further promote Japan-US relations and to overcome challenges the world faces".

The Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who privately backed Mr Trump, said on Sunday (Nov 8) he was "looking forward to closely working" with President-elect Joseph Biden.

"We look forward to working closely with the new administration of President-elect Biden, anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit and shared commitment to democracy, freedom and the rule of law," his spokesman, Mr Harry Roque, said in a text message.

"The Philippines and the United States have long-standing bilateral relations, and we are committed to further enhancing the relations with the United States under the Biden administration," said Mr Roque.

Mr Duterte had said he personally would rather see Mr Trump elected to a second term, having been at odds with Democrats in Washington, who criticised his brutal drug war and crackdown on civil liberties.

Malaysia

Malaysia on Sunday (Nov 8) also congratulated Mr Biden on his historic victory.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the country has closely followed the electoral process in the US with much anticipation.

"The American voters have decided decisively in endorsing Mr Biden as the 46th President of the United States for his leadership and vision. As a fast growing developing country, Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with the United States," he said in a statement.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin added that the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership continues to be an overarching framework for proactive, multifaceted and mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations.

Indonesia

Dr Dinna Prapto Raharja, an associate professor at the Bina Nusantara University in Jakarta, expected that the US would make a return to multilateral diplomatic forums to make a renewed push on global initiatives such as climate change.

This would prompt countries, including Indonesia, to keep to their pledged environmental commitments.

My warmest congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your historic election. The huge turn out is a reflection of the hope placed on democracy. pic.twitter.com/Neai7coU6j — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) November 8, 2020

Under the Trump administration, the US ceased all participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation and was only willing to re-enter negotiations on terms considered fair to the US, its business and its people.

"On the international relations front, Biden differs from Trump in that the former focuses on the multilateral approach. Under Trump, the US has shunned several multilateral diplomacy forums. We expect this to reverse," Dr Dinna told The Straits Times.

In the Nationally Determined Contributions pledged by Indonesia under the UN framework convention on climate change, the South-east Asian nation has reaffirmed its pledge to reduce emissions by 29 per cent independently, or 41 per cent with international assistance, by 2030.