Japan PM Yoshihide Suga pledges to work with Joe Biden on Indo-Pacific peace, freedom

TOKYO (AFP) - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday (Nov 7) congratulated Mr Joe Biden on winning the White House, pledging to work together to ensure "peace, freedom and prosperity" in the Indo-Pacific region that is increasingly dominated by China.

Beijing's expanding military presence in the region has worried several of its neighbours, and Washington has vowed to stand up against its territorial claims.

Japan is also caught in the tensions between the United States and China, its two biggest trading partners.

"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Mr Suga wrote on Twitter.

Mr Suga, elected prime minister in September, has pledged to continue the work of former leader Shinzo Abe, whose signature "Abenomics" programme involved vast government spending and monetary easing, and attempts to cut red tape.

Mr Abe made building a close personal relationship with President Donald Trump a cornerstone of protecting the alliance with Washington.