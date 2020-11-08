Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Sunday (Nov 8) congratulated Mr Joe Biden on his historic victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the country has closely followed the electoral process in the US with much anticipation.

"The American voters have decided decisively in endorsing Mr Biden as the 46th President of the United States for his leadership and vision.

"As a fast growing developing country, Malaysia attaches great importance to its relations with the United States," he said in a statement.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin added that the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership continues to be an overarching framework for proactive, multifaceted and mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations.

"Malaysia looks forward to strengthening further this partnership with the United States under president-elect Joe Biden's leadership as the international community seeks to address the many global challenges, including the disastrous impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr Muhyiddin.

"I wish president-elect Joe Biden great success in his presidency, and look forward to meeting him personally when an opportunity arises," he said.