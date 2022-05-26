Asian Insider: US-Asia post-mortem | Count your chickens

Twelve countries signed up for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launched by Mr Biden in Tokyo, displaying the region's appetite for US economic engagement. But that enthusiasm was tempered by caution against alienating China, reports Charissa Yong.

Also in Tokyo, the four-nation Quad grouping comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia unveiled a maritime tracking initiative to “respond to humanitarian and natural disasters, and combat illegal fishing". This effort is part of the public goods demanded by the region, analysts tell Nirmal Ghosh, and could demonstrate the Quad’s value if it’s executed well.

Heavy on deterrence and low on incentives. This was how one analyst described the joint statement issued by Mr Biden and South Korea president Yoon Suk-yeol on North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal, bringing them no closer to finding a solution, report Chang May Choon and Walter Sim.

