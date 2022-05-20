Power Play Podcast: The US' and China’s courtship of Asean

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the US and China, and their ongoing courtship of South-east Asia and Asean.
May 12 and 13 saw US President Biden hosting Asean leaders to a special summit, and most of them descended on Washington. Eight out of 10 were there, except for the Myanmar junta leader and the Philippines, which had just had an election.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:45 Why the US wants to show it can be a reliable partner to South-east Asia and Asean
02:45 Reading the view in Beijing towards this summit; why Asean countries don't want to choose between both powers
04:30 The 3 key outcomes from the summit; why the US is still playing a catch-up game
07:53 Why the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - America’s soon-to-be-released strategy for economic engagement in the region was the elephant in the room at the summit
08:55 Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said US participation in the Asia-Pacific must also consist of economic cooperation, not just security and defence
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel Mondays to Fridays and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Charissa Yong's stories: https://str.sg/3xRa
Read Danson Cheong's stories: https://str.sg/3xR2
Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj
Read ST's Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/wX8w
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
#STAsianInsider