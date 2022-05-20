Power Play Podcast: The US' and China’s courtship of Asean

May 12 and 13 saw US President Biden hosting Asean leaders to a special summit, and most of them descended on Washington. Eight out of 10 were there, except for the Myanmar junta leader and the Philippines, which had just had an election.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:45 Why the US wants to show it can be a reliable partner to South-east Asia and Asean

02:45 Reading the view in Beijing towards this summit; why Asean countries don't want to choose between both powers

04:30 The 3 key outcomes from the summit; why the US is still playing a catch-up game

07:53 Why the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - America’s soon-to-be-released strategy for economic engagement in the region was the elephant in the room at the summit

08:55 Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said US participation in the Asia-Pacific must also consist of economic cooperation, not just security and defence

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Eden Soh

