Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Lessons Singapore learnt from the pandemic

02:18 Two biggest lessons that Singapore's government learnt from the pandemic

04:25 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reflects on the U-turn on wearing masks

05:03 Then-Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on the importance of changing national direction when assumptions are no longer valid

06:20 Minister Lawrence Wong says the multi-ministry task force was guided by science but had to be flexible

09:00 The big early bet on buying vaccines early during the coronavirus outbreak

14:53 Lessons on how to tweak future lockdowns

15:25 Using Covid-19 as a rehearsal for the Big One that is yet to come, the dreaded Disease X

Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

