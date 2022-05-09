Singapore's War On Covid Podcast: Lessons Singapore learnt from the pandemic

Synopsis: This podcast series is based on selected chapters from a book, detailing Singapore’s experience battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The book - written by journalists of The Straits Times and edited by ST’s executive editor Sumiko Tan - is titled In This Together: Singapore's Covid-19 Story and is available in major bookstores now. Details online: https://www.stbooks.sg/
In this fourth episode of six instalments, ST's executive editor Sumiko Tan tells the exclusive story of how Singapore had to adapt its policies as more was known about the coronavirus in the first half of 2020, and about how being prepared helped its fight.
02:18 Two biggest lessons that Singapore's government learnt from the pandemic
04:25 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reflects on the U-turn on wearing masks
05:03 Then-Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on the importance of changing national direction when assumptions are no longer valid
06:20 Minister Lawrence Wong says the multi-ministry task force was guided by science but had to be flexible
09:00 The big early bet on buying vaccines early during the coronavirus outbreak
14:53 Lessons on how to tweak future lockdowns
15:25 Using Covid-19 as a rehearsal for the Big One that is yet to come, the dreaded Disease X
Produced by: Sumiko Tan (sumiko@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
