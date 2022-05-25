Asean's future complex amid multiple pressures: ST-WEF panel

DAVOS - Asean's future looks promising but increasingly complex as the United States and China vie for the attention of countries in the region and the war in Ukraine puts pressure on economic recovery and disrupts supply chains.

Still there is optimism about the region's prospects for growth although differences remain between neighbours on the way forward for the alliance.

This was the view of panellists joining a discussion on the Strategic Outlook for Asean, during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday (May 24).

The session was jointly organised by The Straits Times and World Economic Forum.

Setting the stage for discussions, Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times and moderator for the session, drew attention to mentions of the region as one full of promise but not without perils.

The key would be to get on the right side of "the balance between being a thriving region and the theatre of tensions", he said, referring to a characterisation of the Indo-Pacific by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month.

Panellist Lynn Kuok, senior fellow for Asia-Pacific at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Singapore, said the "flurry of outreach by the US and China to engage Asean more actively sets the context of what's going on and the challenges that the region finds itself in".

"It's nice to be wooed but not so nice to feel like you need to choose," Dr Kuok remarked, noting that South-east Asian countries sometimes feel they are caught between a rock and a hard place.

"They feel their strategic options are being narrowed," she told the audience of government officials, international observers as well as business leaders.

While the US is a security provider, China provides current economic opportunities as well as future ones, she said.

Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik, president and group chief executive of Petronas in Malaysia, shared the concerns, pointing to growing polarisation in the region even though there shouldn't be "reason to choose sides".

There is a hive of activity in the resource-rich region, which has a talented human capital pool but the smooth flow of commerce and trade continues to be a worry amid security concerns, he said.

The region's potential and economic recovery have found mentions in discussion at the Forum, along with security threats driven by unresolved differences between the United States and China.

A WEF outline for this session noted the region's role in multilateral cooperation in terms of mega-regional trade agreements coming into force and the hosting of the G-20 and Apec summits by Asian countries.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement came into force in January.