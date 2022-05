NEW DELHI - Satish Kumar's eyes were glued to the television playing a Hindi movie in an air-cooled room. This is how the 38-year-old daily wage worker has been killing time on a scorching Thursday afternoon, a day he has chosen not to work.

Often employed as a roti (Indian bread) maker at roadside eateries, he said it has become impossible to work next to a tandoor (a clay oven) during the ongoing heat spell, especially when it is placed outdoors in the sun.