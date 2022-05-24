Hawkers in Malaysia feeling the heat of chicken shortage ahead of export ban

Some hawkers had been forced to remove chicken dishes from their menus due to shortages and price hikes. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian hawkers who have been facing problems getting chickens for their businesses welcomed the government's temporary move to ban exports of whole chickens from June 1 but called for longer-term solutions to address food security concerns.

Ms Nicole Nadia, 36, who sells chicken rendang from her home in Kuala Lumpur, said she had to give refunds to her customers last weekend as she could not get any chickens in Klang Valley. She usually buys 20 birds a week, but came up empty this weekend even after scouring four places.

