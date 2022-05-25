Dependence on feed imports main cause of Malaysia's chicken shortage

KUALA LUMPUR - Despite having the capacity to produce chickens and eggs to almost self-sufficiency levels, Malaysia still faces a severe chicken shortage, mainly because of its dependence on imports of feed whose prices have surged in recent months.

Hit by higher costs and other factors, some poultry farmers have stopped production, while others have raised prices despite a price cap set by the government.

"The price increase in poultry products is due to the global price increases in its main input feed - which is grain-based, mainly corn, soya bean and wheat - because two of the world's major producers of grains (Ukraine and Russia) are at war with each other," economist Nungsari Ahmad Radhi told The Straits Times (ST).

Poultry farming costs have increased by about 70 per cent since the war started.

The situation has also been aggravated by the weakening ringgit.

The retail price of chicken is currently capped at RM8.90 (S$2.80) per kg, and the government is offering subsidies of 60 cents per kg.

But traders have hiked their prices recently despite the risk of being fined, with prices in the Klang Valley having reportedly soared to as high as RM13 per kg.

Dr Nungsari, who is the former chairman of Khazanah Research Institute, argued that the ban on chicken exports will do little to address price hikes and that the government must subsidise producers if there is a ceiling price.

"The imposition of a ceiling price below cost requires a subsidy to cover the difference to sustain supply at capacity, for farms to continue their operations. It's an industry that was never subsidised before (until recently), so when the government imposed a ceiling price below actual costs, you naturally get supply shortages as firms exit production," he said.

"The government will have to pay to ensure that the supply of the cheapest protein for Malaysians is adequate," he added. "We do not export much of our production anyway, and that is not the reason for the shortage."

Malaysia on Monday announced a ban on chicken exports from June 1 until supply and prices stabilise.

Reports said that some farms were stopping output due to delays in subsidy payouts, but the Federation of Livestock Farmers' Associations of Malaysia has denied that farmers were deliberately hoarding supplies.

Some farmers have cited problems such as slower-growing chicks due to a heatwave and disease.