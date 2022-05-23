Malaysia to halt chicken exports and abolish import permits for wheat

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday (May 23) his Cabinet had agreed to halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June and abolish the approved permit requirement for importing poultry and wheat until production and prices stabilise.

The government also set a ceiling price of RM8.90 (S$2.80) per chicken and said it would recognise more slaughterhouses abroad to boost local supplies amid rising prices and living costs, according to the statement on Monday.

Malaysia last week scrapped the approved permits for importing round cabbage, old coconuts, chicken and milk in a bid to secure food supplies and curtail rising prices.

Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in Singapore, with a per capita consumption of 36kg in 2020, according to data from the Singapore Food Agency.

The Republic imports more than a third of its chicken supply from Malaysia.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING