Regional Round-up podcast: Economic repercussions of Malaysia curbing chicken exports

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Adrian Abraham, sitting in for Elliott Danker.
In this week's episode, we discuss US President Joe Biden’s new trade initiative in the region, Malaysia’s decision to curb the export of chickens, and the firing of Vietnam’s general director of its main Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee
