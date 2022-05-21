Four flashpoints in Asia to watch as US, China tensions rise

The rising tensions between the United States and China threaten Asia's peace and must be carefully managed to keep long-running flashpoints in the region from igniting into open conflict, said experts.

But the superpower rivalry is increasing the risk of military conflict between them in the Asia-Pacific, the International Crisis Group (ICG) wrote in a report on Friday (May 20) about strengthening US-China crisis management.

Making matters worse, their competition has become increasingly militarised in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. Their diplomatic interaction has also dwindled in recent years, raising the risk of each superpower misjudging the other's intentions in an accidental military collision, said the report.

Taiwan Strait: Cross-strait clash could draw others into the fray