Asian Insider: Taiwan tinderbox | Lottery fever

China has wrapped up its week-long military drills of unprecedented scale and intensity around Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island last week. But Beijing has issued a stark warning: It will not tolerate any "separatist activities" and will take Taiwan by force if necessary.

Taiwan has rejected China’s stance and has since conducted its own military drills. Amid the heightened tensions, defence experts in Taipei have hashed out some possible invasion scenarios, writes Taiwan Correspondent Katherine Wei.

The worry remains that this episode signals a more confrontational relationship between Washington and Beijing, going forward. US Correspondent Charissa Yong and China Correspondent Danson Cheong look at how Mrs Pelosi's visit has affected the calculations of the US and China in their face-off over Taiwan.

From Washington: China's show of force hardens US resolve to defend Taiwan

From Beijing: Beijing is not ready for war, but it means business

Podcast: US calls China 'irresponsible' amid claims of attack rehearsals around Taiwan

