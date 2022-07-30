Submitted by huizhen on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 05:00

Malaysia GE

When will Malaysia vote?

KUALA LUMPUR - Come Monday, all bets are off again on what happens next in Malaysian politics.

What's the state of Malaysia's opposition parties as election looms?
Muslim youth, the reluctant kingmakers in Malaysia's general election

Millions of young Malaysians can now vote in GE but convincing them to do so is not so simple.

Survey finds many young Malay Muslims not keen on voting in Malaysia's next general election

Malay Muslim youth between 18 and 25 comprise about 15 per cent of the country's 21 million-strong electorate.

Malaysia's PM Ismail says more reforms in store, signalling polls won't be called soon

Malaysia's next general election must be held by September next year, at the latest.

Malaysia passes Bill to ban party-hopping MPs in bid to stabilise government
Malaysia's finance Minister Zafrul Aziz to spearhead Umno's charge to regain Selangor
Anwar's PKR eases rift over Malaysia election strategy as party congress closes
Videos

Power plays: How different parties in Malaysia stack up with a possible election this year
Record FDI levels a key triumph for Malaysia PM: Umno official
Sarawak's ruling coalition wants stable KL govt but refuses to say who it will back in next election
Fence-sitters to determine crucial Johor poll, says Muhyiddin

Hot issues

Malaysia's subsidies a dilemma amid soaring cost of living
Smuggling, scrapping of subsidies fuelling shortage of cheapest cooking oil in Malaysia

Economists agree that a better long-term solution would be to abolish subsidies and provide direct assistance to the needy.
 

Malaysian doctors fear greater manpower crunch as new Covid-19 wave looms

Doctors of at least two key public hospitals say junior doctors have been quitting in droves. 

Malaysia to distribute $550m in cash aid amid rising prices

Up to RM500 will be given to eligible recipients from next Monday.

Views

Anwar, Muhyiddin's parties suffer blows; split votes likely for opposition at next GE
As Malaysia govt insists economy is resilient, consumers and economists see a wilting outlook
Malaysian PM on tightrope as accord with opposition winds down

