KUALA LUMPUR - Come Monday, all bets are off again on what happens next in Malaysian politics.
Muslim youth, the reluctant kingmakers in Malaysia's general election
Millions of young Malaysians can now vote in GE but convincing them to do so is not so simple.
Survey finds many young Malay Muslims not keen on voting in Malaysia's next general election
Malay Muslim youth between 18 and 25 comprise about 15 per cent of the country's 21 million-strong electorate.
Malaysia's PM Ismail says more reforms in store, signalling polls won't be called soon
Malaysia's next general election must be held by September next year, at the latest.
Smuggling, scrapping of subsidies fuelling shortage of cheapest cooking oil in Malaysia
Economists agree that a better long-term solution would be to abolish subsidies and provide direct assistance to the needy.
Malaysian doctors fear greater manpower crunch as new Covid-19 wave looms
Doctors of at least two key public hospitals say junior doctors have been quitting in droves.
Malaysia to distribute $550m in cash aid amid rising prices
Up to RM500 will be given to eligible recipients from next Monday.
