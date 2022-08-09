Fidel Ramos restored the Philippines' credibility and self-respect

WASHINGTON - On the day Mr Fidel Valdez Ramos died, July 31, several Filipino friends I messaged told me they were weeping.

Even days later, one texted me to say: "I am grieving."

The ink is still drying on the many obituaries of Mr Ramos, popularly known as FVR. And much will still be written about him decades from now.

But this is not an obituary.

In the 1980s, mired in the corrupt and brutal regime of Ferdinand Marcos, the Philippines had been subjected to the demeaning "sick man of Asia" description.

Following the People Power revolution of 1986 that transfixed the world, forcing Marcos out of power, then president Corazon Aquino brought hope; democracy was back.

Her successor, Mr Ramos, restored the nation's self-respect.

During my five years covering the Philippines (1994-99), I had the privilege of travelling with the seemingly indefatigable Ramos many times.

He was remarkably accessible and invited the media into his orbit. He always had a seat available for a foreign correspondent on his plane or on one of the helicopters, on his weekly trips to the provinces.

For journalists, and even more so for foreign correspondents, each provincial trip offered an important sense of the geography and the logistics of running such a vast country, and yielded a snapshot of people's lives and issues in the remotest locales.

Locals got a visit from the president, and he was briefed on their problems, their hopes, their aspirations; Mr Ramos was perhaps the most accessible head of state I have ever encountered.

As president of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, I also hosted him for his talks and was often invited to roundtables at Malacanang, the presidential palace.

Other journalists who, like me, had covered his administration and travelled with him, paid tribute to him on social media.