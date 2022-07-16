Sri Lanka crisis: How President Gotabaya's rule ended in a S'pore hotel

SINGAPORE - A police outrider and a security escort. A luxury limousine. A 20-minute ride down Singapore's East Coast Parkway to travel the 18km to the downtown hotel where he had been booked into for the night.

That was the last presidential ride of 73-year-old former Sri Lankan army lieutenant colonel-turned-politician Gotabaya Rajapaksa, once a hero to his people as the steadfast defence secretary who fashioned a huge battlefield victory that quelled a quarter-century of ethnic insurgency with brutal force.