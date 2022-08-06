Chinese nationalists disappointed by Beijing's response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

BEIJING - As tensions heated up across the Taiwan Strait over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, ardent Chinese nationalists led by former newspaper editor Hu Xijin were whipped into a frenzy, expecting China's military to shoot down her plane as it entered Taiwan's airspace.

When that did not happen, many were left disappointed and vented their fury on Mr Hu, retired editor-in-chief of the nationalist Global Times tabloid. A more moderate camp criticised him for blowing a dog whistle and irresponsibly fanning the flames.