TOKYO/SEOUL/BEIJING - The prestige of bureaucratic work in Japan's government nerve centre of Kasumigaseki is fast fading, as younger people shun low-paying civil service jobs with punishing overtime for a healthier work-life balance.

Mr Koichi Sawada, who heads the National Personnel Authority's examination division, told a news conference in March that Japan faces a "critical situation" with the number of applicants having declined for five straight years.