Asia's 'track queen' of the 1980s Lydia de Vega dies after 4-year cancer battle

MANILA - Track legend Lydia de Vega - once hailed as Asia's fastest woman and one of the Philippines' most decorated and beloved athletes - has died after a four-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

"She fought the very good fight and is now at peace," De Vega's daughter Stephanie de Koenigswarter said in a Twitter post late Wednesday (Aug 10).

De Vega won 15 gold medals throughout her career, including nine from the Southeast Asian Games.

She became a track superstar in the Philippines when, at 18 years old, she won gold medals in the 200m and 400m events at the 1981 Manila SEA Games.

She would go on to dominate the 200m event in the 1983 and 1987 SEA Games, and then rule the 100m in the 1987, 1991 and 1993 SEA Games.

Her time of 11.28 seconds in the 100m - clocked in 1987 - still stands as a SEA Games record.

De Vega also won two Asian Games gold medals - in New Delhi in 1982 and Seoul in 1986, and competed as well in the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

Her hard-won victories cemented her reputation as Asia's "track queen".

Retirement in Singapore

She retired in 1994, after winning her last two medals in the 1993 SEA Games.

She then had forays in politics and government service.

In 2005, she opted for the low-key life of an athletics coach in Singapore.

Her last public appearance was in the 2019 SEA Games, where she, along with the Philippines' other sporting legends, carried the Philippine flag.

But it was her battle with cancer, disclosed by her family last month, that would ultimately be "the biggest race of her life", her daughter said.

Born on Dec 12, 1964, in Meycauayan city, an hour north of the capital Manila, De Vega was the daughter of a policeman whose rigid coaching fuelled her early successes.