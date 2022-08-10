China blames Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party for increasing risk of conflict

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China accused Taiwan's ruling party of damaging the chances of peaceful unification, as authorities in Beijing attempted to keep the pressure on Taipei a week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The Democratic Progressive Party helmed by President Tsai Ing-wen must change course to reduce tensions, the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing said, in its first white paper published since President Xi Jinping took power. The report said DPP leaders deepened the dispute by refusing to accept that both sides belong to "one China".

China won't rule out the use force to unify the two sides, the paper said, reaffirming the Communist Party's long-stated position that it would reserve all necessary options.

"The independence-seeking behaviour of the DPP authorities has led to tensions across the Taiwan Strait, endangered the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, undermined the prospect of peaceful reunification, squeezed the space for peaceful reunification, and is a barrier for peaceful reunification that must be removed," the paper said.

"We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form," said the white paper.

It added, however: "We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines."

China last issued a white paper on Taiwan in 2000.

The paper comes days after China held unprecedented military drills around Taiwan in the wake of Mrs Pelosi's visit to the island, including likely firing missiles over Taipei.

While no invasion seems imminent, the escalation has raised fears around the region about a miscalculation that could lead to a wider conflict.

China views Taiwan as a renegade province and seeks its reunification with the mainland.

The DPP was founded on the promise of independence, and has said that only its people will decide its future.

Still, Ms Tsai - who met with Mrs Pelosi last week - has avoided any moves to formally declare independence, saying any such move is unnecessary because she already leads a de facto independent state.