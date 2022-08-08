Washington Report Podcast: US calls China 'irresponsible' amid claims of attack rehearsals around Taiwan

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
Steve Okun, senior advisor, McLarty Associates, chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.
They discuss China’s aggressive response to Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, raising fears among US allies and partners in the region such as the Philippines.
In addition, they talk about Senate's passing of the Democrats' $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill which is a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party.
Produced by: Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin
Follow Washington Report every Monday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Websites:
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!