Washington Report Podcast: US calls China 'irresponsible' amid claims of attack rehearsals around Taiwan

They discuss China’s aggressive response to Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, raising fears among US allies and partners in the region such as the Philippines.

In addition, they talk about Senate's passing of the Democrats' $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill which is a significant victory for President Joe Biden and his party.

Produced by: Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

