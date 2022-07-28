Earth Overshoot Day: Living like we have 1.75 earths

July 28 marks Earth Overshoot Day, when humanity’s demand for natural resources and services in a given year exceeds what the planet can regenerate in that year. Humanity is living well beyond its means, like it needs 1.75 Earths. Rapid population growth, rising demand for food and materials, and consumer lifestyles are pushing nature to the brink.

Where are things headed?

The Straits Times looks at the crisis and some of the solutions.

ST Explains: What is Earth Overshoot Day, and how is it calculated?