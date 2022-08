For the past four days, China has been carrying out what has been described as unprecedented military drills around Taiwan, reportedly launching missiles over the self-ruled island for the first time and drawing flak for heightening regional tensions.

On Friday (Aug 5), it amped up its displeasure over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit last week and a statement by the Group of Seven (G-7) nations by summoning several envoys for a dressing-down.