Asian Insider: Malaysia’s election trends | Welfare of India’s elephants in doubt

A child is still missing and feared dead, nearly a week after a landslide at a recreational site near Genting Highlands which killed 30 people, including children.

Authorities are still investigating the cause, but the disaster has prompted a move towards reviewing existing regulations on hillside developments, as well as safety measures for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, especially during the monsoon season.

