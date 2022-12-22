Asian Insider: Malaysia’s election trends | Welfare of India’s elephants in doubt

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, a landslide in Malaysia that killed dozens of people has spurred calls for a review of existing hillside development regulations, while Japan doubles its military spending as part of a new security strategy. Read also about how Australia's pharmacists are taking on a greater role in medical treatments.
Malaysia’s landslide tragedy
A child is still missing and feared dead, nearly a week after a landslide at a recreational site near Genting Highlands which killed 30 people, including children.
Authorities are still investigating the cause, but the disaster has prompted a move towards reviewing existing regulations on hillside developments, as well as safety measures for outdoor activities such as camping and hiking, especially during the monsoon season.
Interactive: How the landslide happened
Listicle: Major landslides in Malaysia
In pictures: Scenes of rescue efforts, survivors’ shock and anguish
Anwar wins confidence vote
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim won Parliament’s backing in a confidence vote, cementing his mandate as premier, after an election last month returned an unprecedented hung Parliament. The Nov 19 national polls threw up some interesting trends, including how young voters opted for a coalition that included the Islamic rightist PAS and how the ethnic divide has hardened.
Read more: Malaysia’s Parliament passes temporary supply Bill
Also read: Malaysia’s 2023 budget likely to be trimmed down
Analysis: Malaysia’s PM Anwar cruises through Day One of Parliament
Interactive: How a divided Malaysia gave rise to Perikatan Nasional’s ‘teal tsunami’
Covid-19 wary Guangzhou crawls back to life
As Covid-19 infections soar across China, turning many cities into ghost towns, it is a different story in Guangzhou. The capital of Guangdong province is slowly coming back to life after a wave of infections, with the urban village of Kangle a hive of activity and the city’s residents hoping for life to return to pre-pandemic days.
In other news: Taiwan officials urge public to stop buying Panadol in bulk
Commentary: As China opens floodgates, we’re finally facing Covid-19 tsunami
Japan’s new security strategy
Labelling China as an “unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge”, Japan announced a new national security strategy that will double the budget earmarked for the country’s military defence and allow it to acquire controversial “counterstrike capabilities”.
Read more: Key changes of Japan’s new defence strategy
Analysis: Japan divided by PM Kishida’s drastic security overhaul
In other news: South Korea’s rise as major arms exporter in Asia
Elephants welfare in doubt
The future well-being of India’s captive elephants is in doubt after rules on these animals’ transportation and transfer of ownership were relaxed. The move has raised concerns that it will further encourage the illegal capture of wild elephants, reports India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta.
Wider role for Australian pharmacists
Pharmacies in some Australian states such as New South Wales (NSW) are now allowed to take on a greater role in medical treatments, including prescribing medicine and giving vaccines. The move, however, has polarised the healthcare profession, writes Jonathan Pearlman in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.