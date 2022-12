KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government barely broke a sweat on the first day of Parliament when it installed a Speaker as well as two deputies, and won a confidence motion with comfortable majorities on Monday.

The only blot in the copybook was that the administration’s claim of a two-thirds supermajority – which allows sweeping changes to laws such as constitutional amendments and changes to electoral rules – was not affirmed in the confidence vote.