Relaxation in private ownership rules for captive elephants in India prompts concern

NEW DELHI - The future well-being of elephants in India has come under a cloud with a new government amendment that has relaxed rules governing the transfer of ownership of elephants in private captivity as well as their transportation in the country.

The change in law has been defended as a measure to help those struggling to look after the animals and would like to pass them on to others. But it has also raised concerns of further encouraging illegal capture of wild elephants – a practice that still continues – to meet demand for these animals.

Fewer than 50,000 Asian elephants live in the wild, with more than half of them in India.

The country also has about 2,675 captive elephants, according to a 2019 estimate. The majority of them are under private ownership and put to work for entertainment, tourism and religious purposes. Many are also used at illegal timber logging sites.

The Upper House of Parliament cleared the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill on Dec 8, permitting an exception for the transfer of ownership and transport of a captive elephant for “religious or any other purpose” by a person with a valid certificate of ownership. The Bill has yet to be formally enacted.

This is a climbdown from 2003, when an amendment prohibited commercial transactions in captive wildlife and allowed only non-commercial transfer of such animals. Any transfer of such animals beyond a state’s borders also had to be reported to concerned authorities.

But the trade persisted under the cover of gift deeds.“People started gifting elephants after the 2003 amendment,” said Mr Alok Hisarwala, an animal rights lawyer and founder of the Centre for Research on Animal Rights.

“It was shown as a non-commercial transaction, but obviously it was a commercial transaction because elephants are very valuable.”

The latest relaxation, which includes the broad ambit of “any other purpose”, has left those who have spent years campaigning for the welfare of India’s elephants disheartened as well as alarmed at the greater risk of capture that the wild populations are now exposed to.

Ms Suparna Ganguly, one of the authors of a seminal 2010 government-commissioned report on ways to protect elephants in India, said she feels “a sense of deep sadness” to see the progress achieved since 1972, when India’s wildlife protection act was enacted, rolled back.

“There will be a race now of people wanting to acquire elephants… entire lines of illegal capture and trade will open up,” she said. A coveted domestic animal, the Asian elephant is simultaneously also among the species accorded the highest protection under India’s wildlife protection law.

A 2011 report by a senior Indian Forest Service officer had documented evidence of a nexus behind the illegal capture of wild elephants from forests in India’s north-east to feed demand from temples in south India.

Even today, ownership certificates of captive elephants transferred out of their home states in the north-east often have little or no detail about their origin, raising suspicion that they may have been captured from the wild.

The Dec 8 amendment follows a longstanding campaign to relax elephant ownership and transfer rules by certain sections, including those in Kerala, the southern Indian state where elephant parades at annual temple festivals are especially popular.

Concerns had been raised by many, including actors and politicians, at the decline in captive elephant population in that state, down from 900 in 2008 to around 443 currently, and its impact on temple festivals. The amendment has led to hopes of a fresh influx of captive elephants to the state.

“There were nearly 1,000 (captive) elephants at one point in Kerala. So if we get to that many now, it would be good,” said Mr P. Sasikumar, general secretary of the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation.