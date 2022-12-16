Major landslides in Malaysia

The following are major landslides across Malaysia in the last 30 years.
- Dec 11, 1993 – 48 people were killed when one of three Highland Towers condominium blocks collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Taman Hillview, Selangor.
- June 30, 1995 – 20 were killed as a landslide buried 10 to 15 cars on a Genting Highlands slip road.
- Aug 29, 1996 – 44 were killed by a mudslide and landslide in the aboriginal Orang Asli village of Post Dipang in Kampar, Perak.
- Dec 26, 1996 – 302 people died as a landslide buried village homes in Keningau, Sabah, following Tropical Storm Greg.
- May 15, 1999 – More than 10,000 people were stranded in the Bukit Antarabangsa area of Selangor for a week, after a landslide blocked the only access road and damaged two water mains.
- Nov 20, 2002 – Eight people were killed after a landslide hit a bungalow in Taman Hillview, Selangor.
- Nov 26, 2003 – A section of a major Kuala Lumpur highway, the North Klang Valley Expressway, was shut for six months after debris from a landslide covered six lanes. No one was hurt.
- Dec 6, 2008 – Four people were killed and 14 bungalows buried by a landslide in Bukit Antarabangsa, Selangor.
- May 21, 2011 – 16 people at an orphanage, mostly children, died in a landslide in Hulu Langat, Selangor.
- June 5, 2015 – A 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Sabah triggered landslides on Mount Kinabalu, killing 18 people and injuring 11.
- Oct 21, 2017 – 11 foreign workers were killed by a landslide at a housing construction site in Tanjung Bungah, Penang.
- Nov 10, 2020 – A couple died when their rented villa was hit by a landslide at Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Tambun, Perak.
- March 10, 2022 – Four people were killed by a landslide at Taman Bukit Teratai residential estate in Selangor.
- Dec 16, 2022 – A landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, at the foot of Genting Highlands, killed more than a dozen people.