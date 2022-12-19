Malaysia PM Anwar gets two-thirds backing in confidence vote

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday received the backing of two-thirds of Malaysia’s parliamentarians in a confidence vote, cementing his position as the premier with the strongest majority since 2008.

The confidence motion for Datuk Seri Anwar, 75, was passed by a voice vote – which usually indicates strong majority support - in the 222-member Lower House during a special Parliament sitting, the first time that Parliament had sat since he became Prime Minister on Nov 24.

The motion was tabled by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof. A total of 12 lawmakers from both sides of the political divide debated the motion.

Newly-installed opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, from Perikatan Nasional (PN) which has 74 lawmakers, dubbed the confidence motion a “gimmick” as it took place after a deal had already been signed between all the parties in Mr Anwar’s government.

Under the deal - called a memorandum of agreement - all parties undertook to back Mr Anwar in any confidence motion or supply Bills. They also agreed that rogue MPs who failed to do so would lose their lawmaker status under the country’s new anti party-hopping law.

Datuk Seri Hamzah said: “When you sign an agreement to force someone to vote for you, we feel it is (done) under duress. It is not fair for some MPs. Then you’re not sure if people really support you or simply because of this agreement.”

The PN MPs abstained from the confidence motion, with PN’s chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan saying that they did not want to legitimise the “unconstitutional” coalition agreement.

Mr Anwar leads what is dubbed by his administration as a “unity government”, after the Nov 19 general election resulted in a hung Parliament. It comprises his Pakatan Harapan coalition, the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and multiple smaller outfits and independent MPs.

Having supermajority backing allows Mr Anwar’s government to make constitutional amendments, in addition to passing crucial supply Bills which only need a simple majority to gain passage in Parliament.

The last Prime Minister to command this level of support in Parliament was Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, whose BN controlled an overwhelming 198 out of 222 Parliament seats just before the general election in March 2008. No Malaysian party has single-handedly won a supermajority since.

On Monday, Mr Anwar’s government also managed to vote in their candidate for Parliament Speaker with a strong majority. Datuk Johari Abdul, a former three-term MP and former chief whip for Mr Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), was elected as Speaker with 147 votes, just one shy of a two-thirds majority.

PN had nominated Tan Sri Radzi Sheikh Ahmad, an ex-home minister and former senator, for the role of Speaker, but he only obtained 74 votes - all from his colleagues in PN, the only coalition in the opposition.

The government also managed to elect its deputy speaker candidates - Madam Alice Lau from Democratic Action Party, a component of PH, and Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor from BN. Both are MPs for the wards of Lanang and Cameron Highlands respectively. Mr Ramli was elected with 148 votes.

Mr Anwar’s government is expected to pass a temporary supplementary expenditure Bill in Parliament on Tuesday, while it prepares a new iteration of the 2023 federal budget, which did not gain Parliamentary passage before the Lower House was dissolved in October to pave the way for the Nov 19 polls.

His government is seeking RM56 billion (S$17 billion) in supplementary expenditure, a fraction of the RM372.3 billion budget that was tabled by Mr Anwar’s predecessor Ismail Sabri Yaakob in October, just before Parliament was dissolved.

A new budget is expected to be tabled by Mr Anwar in early 2023, as he looks to further consolidate his position before crucial state assembly elections take place in mid-2023. These polls will ostensibly act as a barometer for the level of support and approval his government has.